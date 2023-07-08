Anello Borsh Discus in oro 18 carati, smalto, diamanti, smeraldo
Anello Borsh Discus in oro 18 carati, smalto, diamanti, smeraldo

The two souls of State Property

Lin Ruiyin and Afzal Imram: they are the two who founded a jewelry brand with a rather unusual name: State Property. More than publicly owned, however, the jewels created by the Singapore-based couple quickly become the property of design jewelery lovers. The secret of success lies, perhaps, in the combination of the different experiences of the founders, between jewelery and industrial design. Lin Ruiyin trained at Central St Martins in London. Afzal Imram, on the other hand, studied Industrial Design at the National University of Singapore, with personal works that have been exhibited in Milan and Paris, as well as in the Asian city.

Aebi Signet Ring Blood-Moon, in oro, madreperla e rubino
Aebi Signet Ring Blood-Moon, in gold, mother of pearl and ruby

By their very definition, the brand navigates between art, design, and traditional craftsmanship. Precious stones, enamel, refined lines, a certain allusion to the art deco style and innovative shapes are the aspects that most distinguish State Property. The jewels of the Asian brand are tuned to the tastes of the Western public: they are sold not only in Singapore, but also in the United States and the United Kingdom. And the Maison boasts the appreciation of women like Michelle Obama, Nicole Kidman and Lady Gaga.

Orecchini Alara con madreperla intagliata e smeraldi
Alara earrings with carved mother-of-pearl and emeralds
Anello in oro, smalto, diamanti, smeraldo
Ring in gold, enamel, diamonds, emerald
Anello Borsh Accordion in oro, smalto bianco, diamanti
Borsh Accordion ring in gold, white enamel, diamonds
Orecchini in oro, smalto nero, diamanti
Earrings in gold, black enamel, diamonds
Lin Ruiyin, Afzal Imram
Orecchini in oro, smalto nero, smeraldo
Earrings in gold, black enamel, emerald
Orecchini in oro, perle South Sea
Gold earrings, South Sea pearls

Victoria Wirth Reynolds, Chief Gemologist di Tiffany & Co, con il Tiffany Muzo Emerald
