The two souls of State Property

Lin Ruiyin and Afzal Imram: they are the two who founded a jewelry brand with a rather unusual name: State Property. More than publicly owned, however, the jewels created by the Singapore-based couple quickly become the property of design jewelery lovers. The secret of success lies, perhaps, in the combination of the different experiences of the founders, between jewelery and industrial design. Lin Ruiyin trained at Central St Martins in London. Afzal Imram, on the other hand, studied Industrial Design at the National University of Singapore, with personal works that have been exhibited in Milan and Paris, as well as in the Asian city.



By their very definition, the brand navigates between art, design, and traditional craftsmanship. Precious stones, enamel, refined lines, a certain allusion to the art deco style and innovative shapes are the aspects that most distinguish State Property. The jewels of the Asian brand are tuned to the tastes of the Western public: they are sold not only in Singapore, but also in the United States and the United Kingdom. And the Maison boasts the appreciation of women like Michelle Obama, Nicole Kidman and Lady Gaga.