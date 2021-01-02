bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — January 2, 2021 at 4:30 am

The good heart of SeeMe




The jewels that are also fair: these are the heart shapes of SeeMe: a story to know ♦

When one person is good, it is said to have a big heart: must have thought so Caterina Occhio when he founded SeeMe. It is not a figure of speech: the brand stands (from over three years) to propose a good gem. Not only for the use fair and sustainable of job and materials, but because the aim of the founder is to help those in need. First the women who have experienced violence or looking for work. In Ankara. Or in Tunisia. In the slums of the capital of Turkey women have learned craft to SeeMe and they produce jewelry.

Collana in ottone placcato oro
Collana in ottone placcato oro

A commendable activities, so that Caterina Occhio has also been chosen as the face of a campaign for the launch of the car Y10: «Portraits of people who have changed their lives to remain faithful to themselves». SeeMe, not surprisingly, has an activity certified by the World Faire Trade Organisation: “The Fair Trade and the luxury industry must work together to create a greater impact. Produce premium items based on fair trade can be a win-win solution for both, we have a long way to go, “they say in SeeMe.
No wonder, then, that the heart design is so used to the brand’s jewelry. It was designed by Jacques Levon, an Armenian jeweler, and renewed from Bourj Hammoud in Beirut. Giulia Netrese

Collana con pendente in argento riciclato
Collana con pendente in argento riciclato

Pendente in argento riciclato
Pendente in argento riciclato
Anello in oro e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti

Orecchini in metallo placcato e smalto di SeeMe per Trussardi
Orecchini in metallo placcato e smalto di SeeMe per Trussardi

Collana in metallo placcato e smalto di SeeMe per Trussardi
Collana in metallo placcato e smalto di SeeMe per Trussardi







