Bayco, story of a luxe











The story of one of the most emblazoned fine jewelry houses in America: Bayco ♦

Forty years ago the Iranian Gem Trader, Amir Hadjibay, was the first wheel of the engine that has sparked Bayco. After a passage to India and Italy, in 1981, his sons, Maurice and Giacomo (written just in Italian) have launched the company that is based in New York, downtown, and from 1994 began to produce their own jewelry. Now it is the turn of Mark and Manuel, third generation, but the basic idea is the same: “We make jewelery for kings and queens,” says James Hadjibay, co-CEO of Bayco Jewels.

It is not a proclamation only theoretical: the jewels of Bayco are the ultimate, and of course, are expensive even for the nobles of the planet. Everything it’s a heritage of patriarch Amir Hadjibay, who started traveling between Iran and India, to visit maharajah and treat large gemstones that were part of their heritage. Stones only for unique jewelry: brothers Hadjibay decided from the beginning that they would only create jewelry one-of-a-kind. Obviously the highest level: they not just be used diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires. The stones must be exceptional.



Bayco’s jewels are unique and very expensive: the price easily exceeds one million dollars. To protect this uniqueness, Bayco does not lend jewels to celebrities to parade on the red carpet during festivals or gala dinners. “It would be an insult to those who have paid all that money for our jewels and feel a step above compared to actresses and singers”, explained Marco Hadjibay. In short, these jewels are precious and just exclusive.



Style. Bayco mixes old and new trends: his pieces are often influenced by the Mogul period, the Muslim kings who ruled northern India for three centuries. Gorgeous jewelry, resisting to fashions, and are an asset for the future, as well as being of rare beauty. On the other hand the ancient gemological expertise of the family has not been lost: it's part of their DNA. Matilde de Bounvilles
















