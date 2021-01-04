Naomi Sarna, sculptor of jewels











Naomi Sarna creates jewelry or sculptures? Maybe both things together. You can decide it yourself (if you have a big wallet) ♦ ︎

In a nursery school in New York the little girl Naomi Sarna was playing with clay. Activity common to many children. She, however, has not stopped. Except that now don’t plays with clay, but she carving topaz or aquamarine. “Working with my hands was a dominant theme in my life,” she tells about herself. “As a child I made jewelry with shells, and I was already interested in the outlines and the play of light and shadow.” Naomi, now that is an established name and appreciated by a number of loyal fans, thinks to jewelry as sculpture. “The carving of the gem is only part of the vision. The gem in its environment must be balanced because there is a harmony between jewelry and the wearer, “he says. The result of his work is often spectacular.



irl she admired and studied the drapery of the classical era sculptures and this passion is reflected in many stone carvings. His sculptures in gold-jewelery, precious stones and pearls have won numerous Spectrum Awards, considered by many as the recognition for the most creative jewelry design. He also received the highest marks in the competition sponsored by the American Gem Trade Association for Best Use of Pearls. But in addition to being a popular designer, Naomi also cultivates an activity beneficial: in Tanzania teaches to Masai how to make jewelry with stones of their land, in collaboration with TanzaniteOne, the largest and only company that commercial tanzanite mines, the world’s sole source gem. Federico Graglia















