









Reviving the names of the great designers of the past is an operation that is often repeated. This is the case, for example, for Fulco di Verdura, or René Lalique. Now it is the turn of Oscar Massin, the great Belgian jeweler born in 1829. A new Maison, in fact, was born in Paris with the name of Oscar Massin. In the nineteenth century the jeweler moved to Paris and worked as a jeweler in Place Vendôme. He also exhibited his jewels at the famous Universal Exhibition in Paris, in 1867, and received the gold medal. He was, in short, a rival of the contemporaries Frédéric Boucheron and Louis-François Cartier.



Disappeared in 1895, Massin was forgotten. Until now. The new Maison using the jeweler’s name was founded by Robb Report and partner and creative director Sandrine de Laage. But with one big difference from the Belgian jeweler: he uses lab-created diamonds, which he considers climate-neutral, along with recycled gold. The brand has a link with Luximpact, a Luxembourg-based financial company that controls companies in the luxury sector, while among the investors there are also Kate Hudson and the stylist Rachel Zoe.The style of Oscar Massin’s jewels wants to maintain a bond that characterized the Belgian jeweler. In particular, with the filigree frame. The gold threads that make up the jewels thus sometimes take on the appearance of a lace. A line of jewelry is called Filigree (filigree). The jewels have a price between one thousand and 30,000 euros.

Lo stile dei gioielli di Oscar Massin vuole mantenere un legame quello che caratterizzava il gioielliere belga. In particolare, con la montatura in filigrana. I fili di oro che compongono i gioielli assumono così, qualche volta, l’aspetto di un pizzo. Una linea di gioielli si chiama, appunto, Filigree (filigrana). I gioielli hanno un prezzo tra i mille e i 30.000 euro.