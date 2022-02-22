









With the diminishing of the pandemic emergency, fairs are back, even those dedicated to jewelry. The first to reopen its doors is Jewelery, Gem & Technology Dubai (22-24 February). JGT Dubai takes place at the World Trade Center, in attendance. The fair is the result of the collaboration between Italian Exhibition Group (the company that also organizes Vicenzaoro) and Informa Markets Jewelery, with the support of the Dmcc (Dubai Multi Commodities Center) and the Dubai Gold and Jewelery Group (Dgjg), respectively official and industry partner of the event.

The industry business is back on track and JGT Dubai offers buyers the opportunity to meet companies and suppliers live, in an immersive environment that is as safe as it is productive. Together with our partner Italian Exhibition Group, we invite visitors to make the most of this event to discover new products, create new agreements and find great inspiration and energy.

David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets Asia

The fair brought together more than 300 exhibitors from 23 countries, distributed in seven national pavilions that bring together companies from Italy, Belgium, Colombia, India, Israel, Spain and Turkey. At the fair also exhibitors from other geographical areas of reference for the sector, which stand out for an offer made up of high-end jewelery products and finished jewelery, loose diamonds and colored stones, technological solutions and equipment.

Jgt Dubai has generated a lot of interest in the international gold and jewelery community since its announcement. And today we are proud to see the show open its doors to global industry players. This common feeling of great satisfaction testifies to the goodness of the efforts made alongside Informa Markets Jewelery, favored by the precious support of the Government of Dubai, the DMCC and the DGJG, to offer the sector a new important opportunity to strengthen and develop the business on the markets. strategic.

Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group

14% of the total exports of Indian jewelery and precious stones is directed to the emirate market, for a total value of 4.65 billion dollars. Dubai is a strategic crossroads for markets such as the Gulf, Russia, Eastern Europe, North and East Africa, India, Central Asia, South and East Asia. Jgt Dubai therefore represents a strategic opportunity for Indian production, to develop business and customers, but also to feel the pulse of the world market.











