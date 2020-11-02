Ziio’s exotic perfume

bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — November 2, 2020 at 4:30 am

Last April Elisabeth Paradon flew to Dubai to open a new distribution channel for her jewels in Arab countries. On the other hand, her work, with the creation of the Ziio brand, began in the eighties in Egypt, where she found inspiration for her creations in silver, gold, semi-precious stones and Murano glass, entirely handmade. And the trips served to the French designer to elaborate the exclusive technique used by the brand he founded, based in the rolling hills around Lucca (Tuscany).

Collana della collezione Moghul, onice, quarzo, perle d'acqua, argento 925 e perle di vetro di Murano
Before founding Ziio, however, Elisabeth Paradon collaborated with important Maison, such as Lacroix, Missoni and Studio Mendini, for Swatch, and Milan and Paris. Today Ziio is an established brand of fashion jewelry, with collections continuously renewed, bright colors, captivating compositions with an ethnic flavor. Like for the Moghul collection, inspired by India, from autumn 2020, which uses oval black agate beads, tiny white freshwater pearls, round black spinel, cubic zirconia, Murano glass beads.
Bracciali con agata, perle di fiume, spinelli, argento
Collezione Moghul, Inverno 2020
Bracciali con agata, perle di fiume, spinelli, argento
Pendente con argento 925, perle d'acqua dolce, corniola, granato, pirite, ottone, agata, perle di vetro di Murano
Bracciale Oceano con argento, lapislazzuli, Serpentines e vetri di Murano
Bracciale con morganite
Collana con morganite, perline di vetro di Murano, argento e perle di acqua dolce
