Founded in 1960, Rancangelo is one of the largest jewelery companies based in Vicenza. Founded by Angelo Antonio Rancan, it has developed and is today led by his son, Pietro Rancan. The company produces high-end jewellery, under the Rancangelo brand, but has also recently launched the Magic Wire brand, born shortly before the pandemic. As in the rest of the company’s production, the basic element for Magic Wire is gold. But, as the name of the brand suggests, it plays on the shape of the soft and flexible wire.



To ensure flexibility and, at the same time, resistance, the gold wires have a titanium core. The combination of the two metals adds flexibility without the risk of losing the original shape of the jewel. The system is patented under the name Shape Memory. They are apparently simple and linear jewels, but which hide refined technology. As demonstrated by the Square and Onde collections, where the three-dimensionality of the jewel is combined with the movement of the soft gold thread.

Square rings are available with multiple strands, alongside bracelets, earrings and necklaces. The cleanliness of the shape is the real protagonist. The jewels of the Onde collection are a succession of curved lines of different widths. They move together with the different body postures or gestures of the wearer. In addition to gold, some models feature brilliant-cut diamonds.



Other Magic Wire lines are Angel, the brand’s evergreen, and Pianeti, of a minimalist nature. The iconic spiral ring is part of it, a best seller of the brand, thanks to its particularity and versatility which also make it perfect combined with other pieces. And the Perfect line adds diamonds to the essentiality of Angel.

