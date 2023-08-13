Zag bijoux between two hemispheres

Roots in China, Parisian style, business in Australia: Michelle Zhang, together with her brother Hervé, launched the bijoux brand Zag in 2009. Raised in the heart of Paris, the designer offers a mix of all the places and cultures that cross the life of the family with bijoux made in surgical stainless steel (316 L) and plated with gold to make them hypoallergenic, nickel-free and resistant to oxidation. Gold plating is obtained by ionization, with a technique which consists in fixing the precious metal by spraying it on a jewel placed under vacuum. The steel is cut and laser engraved with a technique that allows you to make all kinds of shapes and engravings on rings, bracelets, pendants and earrings.



In addition to using metal composed of an alloy that incorporates more than 10.5% chromium, to increase resistance to oxidation and rust, the bijoux are also often made with semi-precious stones cut in the company’s laboratories in China. The bijoux brand, which sells online and in boutiques in Europe and Australia, has also landed at international fairs such as Vicenzaoro.