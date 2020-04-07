Women willing to pay for their engagement ring











Would you, women, be willing to pay out of your pocket for the engagement ring? No? You are in the minority. There are many women who, to have an engagement ring, are ready to attack their bank account. For sure, for example, this is the opinion of the majority of English women. A study conducted long ago in Britain by the jewelry department of the TV channel Qvc (specializing in online sales) revealed that 54% of British women would be willing to contribute financially to the purchase of their engagement ring. For having one.



Not only that: one in five women confessed to having purchased her own engagement ring herself. What’s the reason? Have men stopped having interest in women, so much so as not to show their love by spending on the ring? Fortunately, this is not the case. Rather, it is the difficult economic situation that makes it less easy for men to open their wallets to buy a ring with a brilliant, also because it has been calculated that the cost of a diamond ring corresponds on average to one or two monthly salaries.



In short, it is not a simple expense these days. To this is added another factor: women are less and less satisfied with a ring with a 0.000001 carat diamond. On the contrary, they want a jewel to be proudly to displayed to friends and relatives, with a clearly visible gem. But that type of rings, you know, are very expensive. All that remains is to resign and begin to put coins in a piggy bank. Or hope for the Prince Charming. Giulia Netrese



















