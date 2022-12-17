









From Taiwan to the windows of Bloomingdales, a chain of department stores born in New York City. It is the journey of the independent jewelry brand Yun Yun Sun. The brand is also considered Aapi, an abbreviation that stands for Asian American and Pacific Islander and describes the population (about 23 million) of Americans of 50 ethnic groups and with roots in more than 40 Villages. The Maison was founded by designer Aimee Yun Yun Sun, who is also a model and influencer in Asia, as evidenced by her Instagram profile. Fashion, pop culture and jewellery: the brand’s style plays on these aspects.



Yun Yun Sun’s choice to create two different lines of fashion and fine jewelry derives from this philosophy. Therefore, it creates jewels in gold and diamonds, but also in plated metal and cubic zirconia. The jewels often have very marked volumes, with geometric shapes, such as the choice of the octagonal silhouette for the Galena collection. Obviously the two genres have different prices. The brand was launched in 2016 and quickly gathered a following among influencers such as Yoyo Cao, Shu Qi, Chriselle Lim, Aimee Song, Sammi Cheng, Elva Hsiao. A popularity that has rebounded in America on the Bloomingdales online platform.