









Dare to be Yeprem. The idea of ​​the Lebanese Maison specializing in dizzying diamond jewelry pays tribute to female emancipation with the intention of satisfying pride and shedding light on the women they choose to inspire and empower. This, at least, is the starting point. The arrival one is made up of a series of jewels with unpredictable paths, as if to symbolize the tortuous path that a woman must take to reach the destination.



Whether they are symbols or not, the series of high jewelry called Dare to be Yeprem includes a series of rings-bracelets that follow the shape of the hand, adapting to the volume of the wrist and fingers. They are like diamond tendrils that envelop the body and sparkle with an unprecedented effect, impossible to ignore. The line is completed by Claw (we have already talked about it here ): an unprecedented (and a little aggressive) jewel that is worn on the palm of the hand and is admired on the back.













