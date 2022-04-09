









Before putting a ring on your little finger, it’s good to know a few things. The little finger ring is fashionable, of course, and celebrities pop wear it, like the Italian Giulia De Lellis and others, or noblemen like Princess Diana, or women of the high-society of the past chose it, as Nan Kempner and Diana Vreeland.

But, in fact, the little finger ring was born above all as a masculine jewel. What’s more, the ring was born as a chevalier, that is a jewel that had engraved on the upper part the coat of arms or a symbol of the noble family of belonging. This coat of arms, shield or symbol was engraved on the contrary: it served, in fact, as a signature to be affixed in the sealing wax that closed the correspondence, so that no one could open it without being discovered. The king, count or duke used the ring also because, in most cases, they were illiterate: the mark with the ring represented their signature.

Over time, then, the ring on the little finger with the coat of arms has simply become a sign of belonging, a visual message, as to say: I wear it I am part of a family of ancient lineage, here is the emblem. Even today it is used for this reason: the ring on the little finger with the coat of arms wears it, for example, even Prince Charles of England.

Today, however, the little finger ring is for the most part simply an ornament, worn mainly by women, although there are also men who show off chevalier or simple metal bands on the little finger, especially in the entertainment world.

Obviously the rings to wear on the little finger for women are smaller and more fun than the male ones. The American jeweler David Yurman, for example, has launched the Bubblegum Pinky Ring collection, designed especially for the female public: five limited-edition pieces in 18-carat gold with colored gemstones set.

Be careful, however, where and when you wear the ring. In some cases, in fact, wearing the ring on the little finger is equivalent to throwing a message. In Victorian times, for example, men and women could wear a pinkie ring to indicate that they were not interested in marriage. In the US, some members of the mafia wore pinky rings to indicate their affiliation with criminal organizations. In the Twenties, still in the USA, it seems that putting this gem on the little finger indicated a lesbian preference.

Tips for wearing a little finger ring

Don’t overdo the size. The little finger is small and a ring too big is bling. Some jewelers recommend that the central stone or ring surface be slightly smaller than the width of the little finger. For men: forget the exaggerated rings worn by rappers or those working in show business. Be careful to match different rings with different colored metals. Mixing is possible, but better not to overdo it. In this case, silver is considered a neutral color. If you wear a pinkie ring, enhance it. It will rise more if you don’t add more rings on that hand. The ring on the little finger can become a style that characterizes you. In this case, however, you must collect different pinkie rings and change it every day. Attention to the wedding ring: if it is worn on the nearest finger it could be annoying. It is better to choose the little finger of the other hand.











