Travel-themed jewelry is the theme of WearTravelers, an Italian brand founded by Emanuele Ghidoni and Michela Tavola. WearTravelers jewelry is made of 925 silver with 18k gold, rose gold and rhodium finishes, while a smaller selection of products is in steel. The wide range includes rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, anklets, charms and watches. Airplane-shaped pendants, charms with the silhouette of a geographical map or pendants with the colors of national flags are some examples of the brand’s jewelry.

The name WearTravelers combines the English verb for wearing with travelers, travellers, but also includes a refined play on words, We Are Travelers: by wearing WearTravelers products, you embrace and live the identity of a true traveler. And I believe that the secret of our success lies precisely in our shared passion. For travel, of course, but also for quality, design and sustainability. The innovative concept of WearTravelers, in fact, is precisely that of transforming the passion for travel into a wearable design accessory, made with high-quality materials. But what makes our creations truly precious are the memories they preserve and the possibility of always carrying experiences, destinations and shared moments with you.

Michela Tavola, co-founder



The Italian brand has also opened its first physical store at Turin Airport, while it looks to expand in Europe between international airports and selected jewelry stores. Objective: to reach the global audience of travelers with jewelry, watches, accessories and paintings that capture the essence of travel, combining elegance and meaning.

