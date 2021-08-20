









The unique volcanic jewels of Roman design based in New York Emanuela Duca, including burnished silver, gold and diamonds ♦

European culture and artistic formation contaminated by an essential style, the American one: Emanuela Duca, a Roman artist who lives and works in New York, in her jewels evokes volcanic ashes and ancient ruins, modeled in forms with sharp and modern contours, with harsh surfaces and earthy. Rings, bracelets and earrings sculpted in wax, then forged in burnished silver, hammered, bent, laundry, they look very natural, almost earthy and at the same time light and delicate. They give the feeling of something primitive yet sophisticated, simple but structured because it is sculptural. A contrast in gold, silver and diamonds.



Before founding her jewelry house in 2005, Emanuela Duca studied dance, painting and sculpture in Rome. For this reason, she maintains that his jewels represent a sort of marriage between movement and sculpture. Emanuela Duca latest collection is titled Svelare (unfolding) and consists of textured pieces in gold and silver studded with precious gems.