









Georg Jensen arrives in China on the Alibaba flying carpet. The Danish jewelry company has partnered with the hi-tech group to launch its range of jewelry on the Tmall e-commerce platform. The move represents the brand’s first opening to a third-party market in the Chinese market and will take its first steps in the fall.



The launch will allow us to embrace China’s rapidly changing online retail scene and interact more closely with our Chinese customers. Currently, there is a lot of choice when shopping for luxury goods, so we are thrilled to present our design-driven brand in a way that is both affordable and innovative. This marks the beginning of an important new chapter for us, offering us an innovative platform to reach new audiences and continue to tell stories through our design language, as we have done for over a century.

Mehul Tank, CEO of Georg Jensen

Thanks to the new flagship store, consumers in China will have the opportunity to discover the brand’s collections, such as stackable Fusion rings, which can be combined in a myriad of combinations, to design collaborations with industry leaders, the platform will bring together all the best of the Georg Jensen universe.