









The jewels of Simon G, the American dream interpreted with gold and precious stones ♦

The “American Dream” is an expression that is used to indicate who manages to be successful in the US. As Simon Ghanimian, founder of the brand Simon G. “When I came to America, I had 200 dollars in my pocket and the dream of going to college to become an engineer. But when I tried to sign up on New York, it took thousands of dollars” said the jeweler. Fortunately for him, he found a job by a diamond trader. So, instead of becoming an engineer, he did his career of entrepreneur in the world of jewelry, the important one. He has also turned himself in a designer and moved to California, beginning by selling door to door.



Then he opened his own company, “but when I went to register the brand the clerk told me my name was too long.” Here is the explanation of Simon G. The jewels of the former poor boy are now required by the rich: prices often exceed 20,000 dollars. But, perhaps in memory of his past that started from the bottom, the jeweler has now decided to do platinum rings for everyone. A new bridal collection consists of 15 pieces made in the most expensive metal, and are offered for less than 2,000 dollars. More than an American dream, is a dream for who must buy the engagement ring.