Breil becomes modular











Breil Magnetica System is a suite of four basic elements that can be combined in seven models, five styles and many combinations. The new proposal from Breil, a Binda Italia brand, is dedicated to those who love to change. It is, in fact, a collection of modular bijoux which, thanks to the magnetic closures, allows you to easily modulate different jewels. Almost for fun.



The elements available have the shape of chains composed of small steel spheres, or soft mesh, always in metal in natural color, or pink or black. At the end of each element, a closure with a magnet allows you to lengthen the piece with another element, or to connect it with the other end point and close the bracelet or necklace. The transformation is quick and easy.



Breil has also identified five different styles that arise from the possibility of combining the different elements: Moon (polished steel balls), Sun (rosé steel balls), Wave (chain with wavy links), Stardust (polished steel and stone chains hematite), Soft (light metal mesh in three different colors).

















