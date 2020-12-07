Verdi’s Swing











What would Giuseppe Verdi have said about swing? Perhaps the famous Italian opera composer would have been perplexed. The namesake founder of Verdi Gioielli, Maison in Valenza, on the other hand, can only be satisfied: Swing, in fact, is the name of the collection that is currently among the ones that shines the most in the sky of the Piedmontese company. Swing, in fact, is a word connected to rhythm and, therefore, to the musical environment, such as the one frequented by Giuseppe Verdi (the other, the composer). Furthermore, swing music is linked to the jazz genre and thus fits in well with the vaguely retro artistic motifs of the collection.



The jewels of the Swing collection are made of white gold and diamonds but, above all, they have a soft and elaborate style, which seems to come directly from certain decorations of the first half of the last century. Stylized flowers and butterflies, but also volumes reminiscent of a ballerina, as in the case of the necklace, alternate with geometric motifs for large bracelets, rings and earrings.

















