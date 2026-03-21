Collezione Lucky Spring Butterfly by Van Cleef & Arpels
Collezione Lucky Spring Butterfly by Van Cleef & Arpels

Spring Butterflies for Van Cleef & Arpels

The Lucky Spring collection is enriched with a new jewelry line, featuring a piece of haute horlogerie.

In jewelry, lightness is often symbolized by the butterfly. And Van Cleef & Arpels reintroduces the graceful insect with a new version of the Lucky Spring collection, presented in 2021. And that’s not all. The collection also debuts a new watch from the Complications Poétiques collection. The butterfly, a motif that has been present in the brand since 1906 and has been repeated at various points throughout the Maison’s long history, now graces jewelry pieces already adorned with ladybugs, five-petal plum blossoms, lily-of-the-valley buds, and delicate foliage.

Collezione Lucky Spring (a sinistra) e versione Butterfly (a destra)
Lucky Spring Collection (left) and Butterfly Version (right)

The new line includes five new creations in yellow gold: a sautoir necklace, a five-motif bracelet, a brooch, a between-the-finger ring, and a pair of earrings. Set within the classic double gold lines are carved lapis lazuli and blue and green agate. These stones are relatively soft, but require special skill when carved into small surfaces, as is the case with the jewelry in the collection.

Lavorazione dell'anello in oro, lapislazzuli, madreperla
Gold, lapis lazuli, and mother-of-pearl ring design

From the Complications Poétiques collection, which blends Swiss haute horlogerie and storytelling and is designed for jewelry watches, comes the Lady Lucky Spring Butterfly timepiece. Like other pieces in the haute horlogerie line, this model boasts special features: 33 mm 18-karat yellow gold case, round-cut diamonds; 18-karat yellow gold bezel, round-cut diamonds; blue-painted white mother-of-pearl dial, 18-karat yellow gold butterflies, matte enamel; 18-karat yellow gold leaves, branches, and flowers, white mother-of-pearl; 18-karat yellow gold crown, round-cut diamond; interchangeable brilliant blue alligator strap; 18-karat yellow gold pin buckle, round-cut diamonds; DEF, IF to VVS quality diamonds; self-winding mechanical movement with jumping hours and retrograde function, 36-hour power reserve, numbered edition. If you’re curious about the price: €104,000.

Orologio Lady Lucky Spring Butterfly
Lady Lucky Spring Butterfly Watch
La cassa dell'orologio con fiori in madreperla, presenta elementi mobili
The watch case, with mother-of-pearl flowers, features moving elements
Bracciale in oro, lapislazzuli, madreperla agata verde
Gold, lapis lazuli, mother-of-pearl, and green agate bracelet

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