The Lucky Spring collection is enriched with a new jewelry line, featuring a piece of haute horlogerie.

In jewelry, lightness is often symbolized by the butterfly. And Van Cleef & Arpels reintroduces the graceful insect with a new version of the Lucky Spring collection, presented in 2021. And that’s not all. The collection also debuts a new watch from the Complications Poétiques collection. The butterfly, a motif that has been present in the brand since 1906 and has been repeated at various points throughout the Maison’s long history, now graces jewelry pieces already adorned with ladybugs, five-petal plum blossoms, lily-of-the-valley buds, and delicate foliage.

The new line includes five new creations in yellow gold: a sautoir necklace, a five-motif bracelet, a brooch, a between-the-finger ring, and a pair of earrings. Set within the classic double gold lines are carved lapis lazuli and blue and green agate. These stones are relatively soft, but require special skill when carved into small surfaces, as is the case with the jewelry in the collection.

From the Complications Poétiques collection, which blends Swiss haute horlogerie and storytelling and is designed for jewelry watches, comes the Lady Lucky Spring Butterfly timepiece. Like other pieces in the haute horlogerie line, this model boasts special features: 33 mm 18-karat yellow gold case, round-cut diamonds; 18-karat yellow gold bezel, round-cut diamonds; blue-painted white mother-of-pearl dial, 18-karat yellow gold butterflies, matte enamel; 18-karat yellow gold leaves, branches, and flowers, white mother-of-pearl; 18-karat yellow gold crown, round-cut diamond; interchangeable brilliant blue alligator strap; 18-karat yellow gold pin buckle, round-cut diamonds; DEF, IF to VVS quality diamonds; self-winding mechanical movement with jumping hours and retrograde function, 36-hour power reserve, numbered edition. If you’re curious about the price: €104,000.