The Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève examined 90 watches selected by the GPHG Academy. Divided into 15 categories, the 90 watches from 57 brands competed for one of the 20 prizes, including the prestigious Aiguille d’Or Grand Prix. A competition in which Van Cleef & Arpels won the Ladies’ Watch, Ladies’ Complication and Artistic Crafts Watch prizes. The Lady Jour Nuit watch was awarded the Ladies’ Watch Prize dedicated to women’s watches with a traditional display of hours and minutes.

The spectacle of the celestial vault has inspired Van Cleef & Arpels to create precious watchmaking creations that reflect a vision of the Temps Poétique that is characteristic of the Maison. Thanks to virtuoso time-measuring mechanisms, the Lady Jour Nuit watch stages the race of the Sun and the Moon on a dial that presents, day after day, a delicate movement.



The Lady Arpels Brise d’Été watch received the prestigious Ladies’ Complication Award, reserved for women’s watches that stand out for their creativity and mechanical complexity. Inside a case of delicate proportions, watchmaking expertise, jewellery know-how and traditional craftsmanship come together to create a dreamlike scene. Deeply linked to the passage of time, this theme is expressed in numerous watchmaking creations. Fascinated by the infinite metamorphoses of flora and fauna, the Maison depicts spring, lush gardens or the fluttering of a butterfly’s wings.



The Lady Arpels Jour Enchanté watch was awarded the Artistic Crafts Watch Award, dedicated to watches that demonstrate exceptional mastery of one or more artistic techniques such as enamelling, lacquering, engraving, guilloche, skeletonising. The Lady Arpels Jour Enchanté watch combines technical expertise and artistic craftsmanship in a scene full of poetry. Inside a 41 mm case, it reveals a fairy twirling in a colourful, three-dimensional decoration, in a vibrant tribute to an Enchanted Nature.