The Rose de Noël collection is one of the longest-running collections by Van Cleef & Arpels, which since the 1970s has been regularly proposed especially (but not only) for the winter holidays. The jewelry line is dedicated to those flowers that bloom in the middle of winter: it is the Helleborus niger, commonly called the Christmas rose. Botany lovers know that it is an evergreen perennial plant of the buttercup family. But it is also a jewel. Now the Maison offers four new creations from the Rose de Noël collection: two necklaces with pendant and two pairs of earrings in gray mother-of-pearl and white gold or in turquoise and yellow gold.



The corollas are composed of six cabochon-cut petals arranged on various levels to accentuate the impression of movement. Their volume is combined with a slight asymmetry of the motifs. The pistil, in the center of which shine three slightly raised diamonds, is composed of thin gold threads, also placed at different heights and oriented according to different inclinations.



After the first creation Rose de Noël, in coral and yellow gold, the collection has been declined in lively interpretations. Combining cabochon-cut petals with round-cut diamonds, the design of these creations crosses the ages to the present day, paying homage to nature as an emblematic source of inspiration for Van Cleef & Arpels.

