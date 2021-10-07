









Jewelery (also) for girls. In fact, there are not a few mothers who make their little daughters wear jewelry designed specifically for under 13s: mini necklaces and bracelets, but also earrings for those who have decided that there is no age limit for a hole in the lobes. With this perspective, the Spanish brand PdPaola launched the Les Petites collection. Emphasizing, however, that the mini jewels can also adapt very well to those who are a few years older. In fact, the pendants that accompany the line dedicated to very young girls (geometric volumes, but also flowers, or rockets and planets), can adapt without problems even to older girls.



The small jewels, which have a size proportionate to the body of miniature women, are made of 925 sterling silver with an 18-karat gold plating and with the addition of blush or blue crystals. In short, they can be the first treasures of a jewel box destined to grow over time.













