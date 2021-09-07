









Famous objects of common use that are transformed into works of art. It happened with Pop Art, starting with the Campbell soup boxes painted by Andy Warhol and now it happens with Tiffany & Co., who collaborated with Daniel Arsham, a contemporary artist living in New York. Tiffany and Arsham have created a series of 49 eroded bronze sculptures, which reinterpret the famous Blue Box used to package the jewels of the American Maison. The pieces are characterized by a custom hand-finished patina that winks at both the Tiffany shade and the Arsham Studio color.



I am always attracted to objects that are immediately culturally recognizable. The Tiffany Blue Box has this power. I wanted to approach it in a different way than how it was originally conceived, giving it an aged aspect that represents its history, its institutionality in the world and its relevance both today and in the decades and, even, in the centuries to come.

Daniel Arsham

Arsham’s goal with the Bronze Eroded Tiffany Blue Box is to create tension over time by connecting past, present and future. But there is also a less conceptual and more immediately pleasant side: those who buy the work will be able to discover the Tiffany Knot x Arsham Studio limited-edition bracelet inside the box, in white gold with diamonds and tsavorites. The Tiffany Knot collection is inspired by the metal nets of New Yorke, the tsavorite is a gem that is part of the tradition of Tiffany, which launched it on the market in 1974.To celebrate the collaboration, Daniel Arsham created a large-scale installation on the main floor of the Tiffany Flagship Next Door in New York City that evokes his sculpture. Until the end of October, it will be possible to enter the immersive Tiffany x Arsham Studio experience and interact with the artwork and the limited edition bracelet.