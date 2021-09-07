









Only successful marriages, even those that are simply artistic, stand the test of time. And it seems that the collaboration between Valérie Messika and Kate Moss is part of this small group. After the launch of the luxurious collection featuring the face and contribution of the iconic British model, the Parisian Maison founded by the queen of diamonds has reached its second chapter. Opus 2 adds new pieces to the lines presented with the first collaboration. Starting from a wide palette of colors, the model and the designer have devised a second version of jewelry consisting of 36 exclusive pieces.



The jewelry uses malachite, white mother of pearl, turquoise, onyx and, of course, diamonds. Gold is accompanied by bold, drop-shaped designs, and reflect the style defined as néo-porté. The collection includes pieces that can also be worn in an unconventional way: not only around the neck, ears, wrists, fingers, but also on the forehead, hands and body. But always keeping the necessary ergonomics. Kate Moss, Messika notes, believes that a piece of jewelry should only be synchronized with the person wearing it. And the founder of the Maison starts from the idea that jewels can be worn by women every day.The new jewels are divided into the different lines presented on the occasion of the first launch of the collection signed with Kate Moss, such as Unchained Soul, Color Play, Liberated Spirit, Bohemian Chic, Released Sun, Spirited Wind, Twisted Wave.