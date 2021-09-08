









Jewels that follow the body, but which are also a metaphor for our life: it is never linear. For Gi by Giselle Effting, the thread of existence, rather, adapts to circumstances, to the surface of things that happen, surrounds them to move forward. The result is titanium jewelry, a light material, but very resistant, hypoallergenic, which does not corrode or scratch. Titanium has the ability to change color, due to the orbital changes of the crystal and electrons through the use of the hot oxidation of an anodizing process. The metal is dotted with small diamonds set, which make the jewel bright.



The style is completely original: the jewels are not ordinary earrings, they are not simple necklaces and they are not traditional rings. Instead, they follow new and surprising paths, they surround the ears or even the nape of the neck, collect the hair, or slip between the fingers to reach the wrist.From the state of Santa Catarina in southern Brazil, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, to the hills surrounding Florence: the Giselle Effting path was as long and sinuous as her jewels. A journey that also passed through the Gemological Institute of America, to reach Hong Kong, where she began working as a jewelry designer for King Fook, a high-end jewelry company, with particular attention to diamonds, sapphires and emeralds. Finally, she decided to move to Florence, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts specializing in jewelry at the Alchimia Contemporary Jewelry School. In 2019 the designer founded Gi by Giselle Effting, an independent jewelry brand focused on creating unique pieces that follow the lines of the body in an innovative, yet minimalist style.