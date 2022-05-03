









Mothers go to heaven with Marco Bicego. But make no mistake: without losing contact with the Earth. The Venetian brand, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, presents an abstention from the Paradise collection, one of the first creations by Marco Bicego. The jewels in this collection are made of 18-karat yellow gold, interspersed with colored stones such as amethysts, topazes, tourmalines and quartzes. The new extension of the jewelry line adds freshwater pearls, but without altering the style and overall effect. The jewels always use small elements in yellow gold engraved by hand with a burin.



But in this case the heart-cut colored gems are interspersed with multicolored baroque pearls and yellow gold bubbles. The line includes sautoir and choker necklaces, two pairs of chandelier earrings and a multi-strand bracelet, ready to let mothers touch their own private Paradise.