Romantic jewelry made in Germany. On the other hand, Germany was the home of romanticism. The German designer and goldsmith Brigitte Adolph, who works in her atelier in Weingarten, near Karlsruhe, has chosen a specific path for her jewels made of silver, gold-plated silver or just 18-karat gold. The designer’s jewels are designed as if they were made of lace instead of metal. Light, embroidered, elaborate: the jewels use a filigree inspired by the manufacturing of the fabric. An idea that Brigitte Adolph embraced during her honeymoon in Venice, where she discovered a small artisan shop with handmade lace, which she then used as the basis for the Venezia necklace.
Since then she has been inspired by the lace works of different cultures, with the aim of recovering ancient traditions translated into jewellery. The designer comes from a family of jewelers and worked for the Royal Swedish Crown Jeweller. She studied jewelry design at the famous University of Pforzheim, Germany. Brigitte Adolph’s lace jewelry is sold by over one hundred jewelers, galleries and shops in Europe, North America and Asia.
Romantic Brigitte Adolph
