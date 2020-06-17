vetrina — June 17, 2020 at 4:00 am

Geometrical Cadar




The geometries by Cadar: here is the Maison who won the Couture Design ♦ ︎

In 2016, Fashion Group International had named Cadar as the Rising Star of jewelery. And in 2017, the New York brand won the Couture Design Awards as Best in Gold at its second appearance in Las Vegas and in 2018 it was the turn of the Gold Design of the Year at the Town & Country Magazine Jewelry Awards. Where will goes the maison created by Michal Kadar, former fashion designer in Tel Aviv and art scholar, come? The designer’s second life in the Big Apple seems a triumphal march. But creating objects in three dimensions is not new to her. Her father was a sculptor and Michal picked up shells for him, that he then used for his works.

Collana Reflections, con 226.6 carati di diamanti neri e 21.20 carati di diamanti bianchi
Collana Reflections, con 226.6 carati di diamanti neri e 21.20 carati di diamanti bianchi

But her cultural background also includes the simplicity of Japanese tradition, the mystery of the North African desert and the Florentine Renaissance: not by chance a part of the processing of her jewels is made in Italy. Unlike other designers, the Cadar’s founder chose a rigorous and precise style: gold, with some small contour diamonds. But the geometry and the volumes of jewels are the ones that distinguish the style of the little Maison. Simple but very effective shapes, combined with the ability to create easily wearable jewels. Lavinia Andorno
Collana della colelzione Unconditional, oro diamanti bianchi e neri
Collana della collezione Unconditional, oro diamanti bianchi e neri

Orecchini della collezione Unconditional, oro diamanti bianchi e neri
Orecchini della collezione Unconditional, oro diamanti bianchi e neri
Anello della collezione Unconditional, oro diamanti bianchi e neri
Anello della collezione Unconditional, oro diamanti bianchi e neri
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti bianchi, diamante nero al centro
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti bianchi, diamante nero al centro
Orecchini pendenti in oro
Orecchini pendenti in oro
Collana in oro giallo
Collana in oro giallo

orecchini oro giallo
Orecchini in oro giallo







 

Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *