Geometrical Cadar











The geometries by Cadar: here is the Maison who won the Couture Design

In 2016, Fashion Group International had named Cadar as the Rising Star of jewelery. And in 2017, the New York brand won the Couture Design Awards as Best in Gold at its second appearance in Las Vegas and in 2018 it was the turn of the Gold Design of the Year at the Town & Country Magazine Jewelry Awards. Where will goes the maison created by Michal Kadar, former fashion designer in Tel Aviv and art scholar, come? The designer's second life in the Big Apple seems a triumphal march. But creating objects in three dimensions is not new to her. Her father was a sculptor and Michal picked up shells for him, that he then used for his works.



But her cultural background also includes the simplicity of Japanese tradition, the mystery of the North African desert and the Florentine Renaissance: not by chance a part of the processing of her jewels is made in Italy. Unlike other designers, the Cadar's founder chose a rigorous and precise style: gold, with some small contour diamonds. But the geometry and the volumes of jewels are the ones that distinguish the style of the little Maison. Simple but very effective shapes, combined with the ability to create easily wearable jewels. Lavinia Andorno


















