









Many jewelry designers call themselves artists. For some, the definition is right. Alice Waese, Canadian living in New York, is a painter of excellent watercolors, but at the same time she also designs and creates jewels with a material style. And her artistic training is reflected in the form of rings, necklaces and earrings. The jewels are handmade in sterling silver or 14 karat gold, along with diamonds or precious stones such as emeralds, sapphires, rubies and pearls. The appearance is deliberately irregular, as if even the jewels were the expression of a brushstroke of color.



Alice Waese debuted in 2011 with a unisex jewelry collection in Paris. A father is an artist and a stepmother who deals with fashion, from both of them she took something: the creative vein and the ability to work with their own hands. But she also studied creative writing in Montreal, fashion design in Toronto and sculpture and textiles in London. Her jewelry is also distributed through many online platforms.