World Diamond Group is a company that deals with the distribution of certified diamonds and the creation of high-end jewelry collections. It was founded almost forty years ago in Vicenza in 1987 as a diamond importer by Giuliano Castrenze, but over time it has increasingly occupied space in the creation of high-end jewelry and unique pieces. Alongside diamonds, for example, it offers jewelry with large colored gems, such as emeralds and tanzanite, or pearls. Furthermore, the company has expanded with fine jewelry brands such as Golay, Mikiko, Nihama and Xdiamond.



The stones used have Igi, Gia, Hrd, Wdg Lab certifications. A story born from the curiosity of the founder, who from a sales agent in the world of pearls, corals and colored stones has been able to enter the restricted circle of diamond traders, studying and traveling all over the world, until creating his own Maison and developing a special software that includes and cross-references all the properties and characteristics of diamonds and the world of gold and platinum jewelry. Over the years, the company has also carved out a leading position on the international market.

