World Diamond Group, orecchini con smeraldi colombiani per 14,76 carati e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
World Diamond Group, orecchini con smeraldi colombiani per 14,76 carati e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Not just diamonds for World Diamond Group

World Diamond Group is a company that deals with the distribution of certified diamonds and the creation of high-end jewelry collections. It was founded almost forty years ago in Vicenza in 1987 as a diamond importer by Giuliano Castrenze, but over time it has increasingly occupied space in the creation of high-end jewelry and unique pieces. Alongside diamonds, for example, it offers jewelry with large colored gems, such as emeralds and tanzanite, or pearls. Furthermore, the company has expanded with fine jewelry brands such as Golay, Mikiko, Nihama and Xdiamond.

Collana con tanzanite di 15,95 carati e diamanti. Copyright. gioiellis.com
15.95 carat tanzanite and diamond necklace. Copyright. gioiellis.com

The stones used have Igi, Gia, Hrd, Wdg Lab certifications. A story born from the curiosity of the founder, who from a sales agent in the world of pearls, corals and colored stones has been able to enter the restricted circle of diamond traders, studying and traveling all over the world, until creating his own Maison and developing a special software that includes and cross-references all the properties and characteristics of diamonds and the world of gold and platinum jewelry. Over the years, the company has also carved out a leading position on the international market.
Orecchini con tanzaniti per 12,78 carati e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
12.78 carat tanzanite and diamond earrings.Copyright: gioiellis.com

Collana con smeraldo a goccia di 13,33 carati e diamanti
13.33 carat drop emerald and diamond necklace. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Spilla-pendente di René Lalique presentata da Epoque Fine Jewels
Previous Story

Tefaf 2025 Jewels

Latest from Showroom