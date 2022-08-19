









New York hosts the first exhibition dedicated to David Webb, a historical name of American jewelry. Among the most famous jewels of the Maison are the bracelets in the shape of animals, which are the subject of the exhibition. They are bracelets carved and enameled, with gold and precious stones set. All jewelry has been made in New York premises starting in 1948. David Webb gained fame after working as an apprentice for a jeweler uncle. In 1962, David Webb’s jewels won First Lady Jackie Kennedy as official state gifts.



David Webb’s first animal bracelet dates back to 1957 and by 1963 the company had produced an entire bestiary, featuring frogs, horses, zebra (the company’s mascot), monkeys, snakes, elephants and big cats. By the end of the Sessamta years, the smart set and all of Hollywood wore David Webb’s animal bracelets. The New York exhibition is titled A Walk in the Woods: David Webb’s Artful Animals and takes place at the Madison Avenue flagship store in New York City from September 19 to October 2. In addition to the jewels, the exhibition includes preparatory drawings, as well as photos and videos made by Noah Kalina.