The refined design of Paola Brussino

There are those who limit themselves to re-proposing small variations of the same subject. And who, like Paola Brussino, sets out on unexplored roads. Choice of materials and extraordinarily effective design constitute the map of the Turin architect and designer, who in her long career has collaborated with international jewelery brands and the most prestigious niche maisons. Her bio states that her work has been exhibited in various European countries, Qatar, Japan, Russia and the United States. After having lived for a long time in Geneva, she returned to Italy in 2012 and began a path of pure research.

One of the aspects that characterize Paola Brussino’s jewels is the choice to work with elements such as carbon, titanium, zirconium and corian in high jewellery. Zirconium, for example, is a metal with an appearance reminiscent of titanium. It is mostly made from zircon and is very resistant to corrosion. It is used in nuclear plants and, now, also in the designer’s rings and earrings.

Furthermore, the roots that sink into design and architecture have directed Paola Brussino’s jewelery towards jewels that express rigor and fantasy at the same time, lightness and luxury, but with defined and pleasant, natural and elegant geometries.

