New Big Bang for Hublot

Hublot presents the Big Bang Unico Full Magic Gold. The watch was presented in 2011 and combines 24-karat gold with high-tech materials. It is patented, unalterable and unscratchable. The watch has a 44 mm case, sandwich construction, large pushers, bezel with six non-aligned visible screws, case and pusher protections, skeletonized dial, rubber strap interchangeable using the exclusive One Click system. The dial summarizes the repertoire of the Big Bang model: Arabic numerals, skeletonized Big Bang hands, which hover over the new in-house chronograph movement, the Unico 2 with automatic winding.



Magic Gold is in a limited edition of 200 pieces. Its shades are reproduced on the indexes, counters and hands, in satin-finished and micro-blasted 3N gold. The contrast is even greater with the other components of the case: black titanium and rubber pushers, caps, screws and strap. It’s super tough. Gold on average has a hardness of 400 Vickers, hardened steel 600 Vickers, while Magic Gold reaches 1000 Vickers. The result is obtained by infiltrating liquid gold at very high pressure into cold-pressed boron carbide components: the result is a unique material in the world, made up of gold and ceramic, scratchable only by diamond.The Big Bang Unico Full Magic Gold is powered by the new Unico 2 (HUB 1280) in-house movement. Thinner, more precise and more innovative than the Unico 1, its successor offers 72 hours of power reserve and two years of warranty, or three with registration of a Hublotista account. The Unico 2 is equipped with a gentler and more silent winding system: the chronograph does not click when started, it no longer trembles, thanks to an unprecedented engagement mechanism and it is also more resistant to shocks. It also retains all the aesthetic characteristics of its predecessor, so prized by collectors: openwork design with the Hublot H.