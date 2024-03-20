The 2024 program of the Vicenza Jewelery Museum begins with the cycle of guided visits to the Pop Beat Italia 1960-1979 exhibition. The visits to the rooms of the Palladian Basilica are entitled The jewel of the sixties and seventies: free to create. At the centre, the jewelery materials in that period of great creative freedom, with the phenomenon of bijou and artistic jewellery, of which the Padua school is an example. The visits will take place on Sunday afternoons between 4.30pm and 6.00pm, on 24 March, 28 April, 26 May and 30 June (to be booked). Reduced price for all visitors who show the exhibition ticket in the Basilica and discounts for residents of Vicenza and the province. The museum is the first in Italy dedicated exclusively to goldsmith and jewelery art.



In May the program also includes a series of visits organized with the Diocesan Museum of Vicenza to learn about the jewels of sacred art that are the city’s heritage: the crown and pectoral of the Madonna of Monte Berico, patron saint of Vicenza, two masterpieces of the goldsmith’s art Vicenza made in 1900 starting from pre-existing jewels of great value, donated as a sign of devotion by the families of the capital. The visits are scheduled for Sunday 5 and 19 May, at 10am, starting from the Diocesan Museum, where it will be possible to admire the treasures that inspired the two creations: the Reliquary of the Holy Thorn (13th-19th century), the Chalice of the church of Santa Corona (17th century), and the Processional Cross of the Cathedral (15th century) curated by the educational services of the Diocesan Museum of Vicenza. The group will then move to the nearby Jewelery Museum to admire the crown and pectoral, with expert commentary from Stefano Soprana, who oversaw its restoration, owner of the historic Soprana jewelery shop, located under the Palladian Basilica, where the master’s workshop once stood Angelo Marangoni, who originally created the two works.



Educational activities and workshops for all ages continue in 2024, to explore the jewelery design and creation process. Three workshops are planned for families: on Saturday 30 March everyone will discover the mysteries of stones with the interactive meeting Minerals: precious materials, on Sunday 28 April it will be the turn of My precious mosaic, while on Sunday 26 May the Eco workshop will be held -jewellery, centered on the theme of recycling and reused materials.

For adults who wish to try their hand at creating jewellery, four workshops are scheduled with the goldsmith designer Barbara Uderzo, whose jewels have been exhibited in international art galleries and museums, such as La Triennale di Milano, the Museum of Decorative Arts in Berlin , the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. The meetings, all on Sunday, will be dedicated to the different expressions of jewellery: on 23 March the workshop Repeating and joining: from the module to the necklace, on 14 April Weaving and riveting: from the metal wire to the ring, on 12 May Shaping and riveting : give shape to your bracelet and on June 23rd Fold, thread, tie: make your earrings with the colors of summer. The Jewelery Museum also participates in the Night of the Museums, Saturday 18 May, with dedicated activities.

