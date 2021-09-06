After the pandemic closure period, the Vicenza Jewelery Museum reopens. The date on which visitors will be able to return to the nine thematic rooms entirely dedicated to the creative, artistic, productive and technological excellence of Made in Italy jewelery is 25 September. Inside the Palladian Basilica, which houses the museum, it will be possible to visit live for the first time the permanent exhibition Una Storia Italiana, inaugurated online last December 15 and so far available in digital format on the website.
For the fourth edition, the museum site leaves its mutant guise to become a permanent museum dedicated to Made in Italy jewelery. Maintaining pluralism as a key to interpretation, the Museum adds another level of interpretation concerning the Italian territory, in terms of creativity and manufacturing. The nine rooms highlight the high craftsmanship of the goldsmith houses, the great goldsmith artists, the protagonists of fashion jewelery, the designers, the excellences characterized by techniques and materials typical of Made in Italy: from coral to filigree, from micromosaic to stone lava and the scenarios of the future. Visitors will be able to find Italian excellence between tradition and modernity, the beautiful and well-made that, even today, is the hallmark of national production.
Alba Cappellieri, director of the Jewelery Museum
The museum space of Italian Exhibition Group (the company that organizes Vicenzaoro), managed in collaboration with the Municipality of Vicenza, has officially entered the circuit of museum and monumental locations in the historic center since 2019, which can be visited with a single ticket. Vicenza Card. To access the Jewelery Museum it will be necessary to show the Green Pass. Reservation is not compulsory.
I am particularly pleased with the reopening of the Jewelery Museum. I have personally committed myself to reach this milestone that allows us to enrich the already wide offer of the city museum circuit that is giving us so much satisfaction in this summer 2021, both in terms of tourist presences and in terms of income from entrance tickets. An extra piece that enriches the large project we are carrying out for the candidacy of Vicenza as the Italian capital of culture for 2024. I thank the president of Ieg, the director of the museum and all those who have worked to achieve this important result.
Francesco Rucco, mayor of Vicenza
With great pleasure we announce the reopening to the public of the Jewelery Museum, the only example in Italy and among the few in the world of this kind, which over the years has been able to establish itself as a narrative center of gravity and enhancement of the cultural universe of goldsmithing and jewelry store. Born in the city of Palladio, a place of undisputed artistic and cultural value as well as one of the most important manufacturing districts in the world, the museum celebrates the Vicenza goldsmith tradition and its artisan and entrepreneurial heritage. A museum for everyone and everyone, which through a common effort and shared planning with the municipal administration of Vicenza conveys contents of absolute value for the local economy and for the community.