









After the pandemic closure period, the Vicenza Jewelery Museum reopens. The date on which visitors will be able to return to the nine thematic rooms entirely dedicated to the creative, artistic, productive and technological excellence of Made in Italy jewelery is 25 September. Inside the Palladian Basilica, which houses the museum, it will be possible to visit live for the first time the permanent exhibition Una Storia Italiana, inaugurated online last December 15 and so far available in digital format on the website.



For the fourth edition, the museum site leaves its mutant guise to become a permanent museum dedicated to Made in Italy jewelery. Maintaining pluralism as a key to interpretation, the Museum adds another level of interpretation concerning the Italian territory, in terms of creativity and manufacturing. The nine rooms highlight the high craftsmanship of the goldsmith houses, the great goldsmith artists, the protagonists of fashion jewelery, the designers, the excellences characterized by techniques and materials typical of Made in Italy: from coral to filigree, from micromosaic to stone lava and the scenarios of the future. Visitors will be able to find Italian excellence between tradition and modernity, the beautiful and well-made that, even today, is the hallmark of national production.

Alba Cappellieri, director of the Jewelery Museum

The museum space of Italian Exhibition Group (the company that organizes Vicenzaoro), managed in collaboration with the Municipality of Vicenza, has officially entered the circuit of museum and monumental locations in the historic center since 2019, which can be visited with a single ticket. Vicenza Card. To access the Jewelery Museum it will be necessary to show the Green Pass. Reservation is not compulsory.