The precious Sicily of Lidia Lucchese

From a degree in Economics, to a (virtual) degree in jewelry. Not only that: in jewelry that has an evocative function alongside the aesthetic one. Because Lidia Lucchese’s jewelry is also an allegory of Sicily, with all its traditions. The designer, based in Alcamo, a town between Palermo and Trapani, after her academic studies chose to follow her true passion and also graduated as a goldsmith. And when, in 1993, she opened her own workshop, she developed her personal creativity.

Gold ring with rock crystal, heart-shaped settings. Copyright: gioiellis.com

For example, her large rings with semi-precious stones like rock crystal or smoky topaz in the center are made with a light setting, a heart-shaped gold wire that surrounds the gem. Different is the line of jewelry that takes up the Sicilian goldsmith tradition, with garlands of flowers from the Bloom collection, made with a patient work of carving coral of different shades, to which pearls can be added that dot the jewel as if they were berries.

Bracelet with carved coral flowers and jade. Copyright: gioiellis.com

They are unique pieces, also appreciated in foreign markets such as the Japanese one. But the tradition is also inspired by gastronomy, as in the Cassata To Wear collection, which transforms one of the most famous Sicilian desserts into jewelry in gold, gems, enamel and coral.

Gold necklace with heart-shaped rock crystal pendant. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gold ring with rock crystal
Cassata ring to wear with enamel, semi-precious gems, coral
Torchon necklace in carved red coral and gray pearls

