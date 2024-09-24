Slow semester for Gismondi 1754

A year of adjustment for Gismondi 1754, a jewelry company listed on Euronext Growth Milan. This is what emerges from the half-yearly report at 30 June 2024. The consolidated value of production in the first half of 2024 was 7.5 million euros, down 6% compared to the first half of 2023. Consequently, the consolidated EBITDA at 30 June 2024 was 276,892 euros lower than the corresponding period of the previous year, with a consolidated net loss of 467,129 euros, also attributed to the increase in the cost of raw materials, primarily metal. The company remains optimistic about the long-term prospects despite the decline recorded in these first six months, focusing on innovation, sustainability and customization.



In response to the slowdown in some key markets, such as Europe and North America, the company has accelerated its expansion into emerging and growing markets. Important agreements have been concluded in the South Pacific area, while in the United States the problems that were holding back its presence in department stores have been resolved. The company is looking carefully at the coming months and, to cope with the reduction in demand and margins, has launched a series of interventions aimed at containing operating costs. Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754