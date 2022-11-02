









High-end rings, in white gold and diamonds, but personalized. Recarlo, a Valenza-based company (Italy) specializing in jewelery for anniversaries, weddings, engagements (but not only), has also decided to offer customers a solitaire personalization service. The service is called Atelier del Solitario. In addition to the round cut diamond, it will also be possible to choose other shapes for the gem, such as drop, marquise, cushion and emerald. The chosen stone is then set on a white gold setting embellished with taper cut diamonds (i.e. baguette with a trapezoidal shape, narrower on a short side) on the stem. In addition, the personalized rings are engraved with the carat weight on the stem and are provided with an international gemological certification.



The company led by Paolo Re is also planning the opening of single-brand stores, to be added to the multi-brand channel in the future. Recarlo will open other shop-in-shops within some multi-brand stores: at the moment there are ten in Italy to which one in Piedmont, one in Lombardy and one in Umbria are about to be added, in addition to one already present in Spain.