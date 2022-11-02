









Her name is Ginette NY, but Frédérique Dessemond, creator of the brand, was born in Marseille (France). Indeed, as you remember, she grew up in a building that made the history of architecture, the Cité Radieuse designed by the French architect Le Corbusier. Perhaps this is why you have assimilated the simplicity of the design, the rationality of the forms, and the rigor in the choice of the volumes of your jewels. The name Ginette, on the other hand, is that of a grandmother, and the initials NY are those of New York, the city where the designer has lived and worked since 1999. Her brand was born in the US city in 2002.



Although Ginette New NY’s jewelry is modern and linear, it also often has a vaguely vintage flavor. In fact, before turning into a jewelry designer, Frédérique Dessemond was involved in vintage objects and clothes. But, as sometimes happens, it was chance that pushed the designer to go to jewelry: the request of a friend who liked the style of the founder of Ginette NY. And for the next 20 years she never stopped.