









Life is a puzzle, a puzzle. But it is also a series of relationships that come together when they are compatible. Shari Smith’s jewels revolve around this concept. She who she translated her idea into her jewelry brand of hers in New York, Concept26. The designer uses ethically sourced 14- or 18-karat recycled gold, diamonds from conflict-free areas and high-quality gemstones.



The story of the founder of Concept26 is quite unusual. Born in South America, but raised in the American city, she graduated in computer science. You started working for a software house that sells a specific program for the diamond industry. Shari thus came into contact with the world of jewelry, but she also realized that those with dark skin, like her, are underrepresented in the luxury industry. The desire to create her brand therefore also adds to the desire to add the presence of a non-white ethnicity to the world of jewelry. Concept26’s journey began in 2018.