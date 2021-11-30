









When two dynamic women get together, nobody stops them. It starts from an alliance of steel or, more precisely, of gold, the Walters Faith brand. The name of the American jewelry Maison comes from the union of the names of the founders, Mollie Faith Good and Stephanie Walters Abramow. Both with consolidated experience and expertise acquired at the Gemological Institute of America. In addition to Gia graduation, however, Stephanie Walters Abramow also has four years in her curriculum at Cornell University, where she studied Communications, Applied Economics & Management and spent a few years as an account executive at Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry, the brand (later sold) of the daughter of the former US president.



Mollie Faith Good, on the other hand, before founding Walters Faith in 2013 and after graduating from Gia, she made her debut in the world of jewelry with the Mollie Faith brand. She is the designer, who designs modern jewels, with many chains, a lot of pink gold, many lines of diamonds to compose the pavé. A simple but refined style, which Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra also liked. Walters Faith is based in Laurel Hollow, Long Island, near New York.













