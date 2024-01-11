The tradition of Milanese jewelry is renewed. One of the great brands of the Lombard city, Villa Milano, has long since updated its proposals thanks to the push of the fifth generation of the family who are custodians of the historic Maison. Rings with large colored stones, Victorian style earrings, but also large bracelets inspired by the architecture of the city Cathedral, not far from the jewelery shop, are the work of the sisters Alice and Francesca Villa. The style remains imaginative, but with Milanese sobriety, which is typical of Villa Milano. A jewelry store that, until recently, was famous above all for the infinite variety of cufflinks. Now, however, the generational nouvelle vague has also opened up other paths.



Villa Milano is one of the oldest jewelery Maisons in the city, founded in 1876 by Benvenuto Villa, goldsmith, sculptor and alchemist. The history of jewelery records the creations of jewels and sculptures present at the great universal exhibitions of the time, winning, in 1889, the gold medal at the Paris exhibition thanks to a decomposable sculpture in the shape of a silver cube. Now the jewelry store, which is based in via San Carpoforo, in the Brera district, is experiencing a second youth.