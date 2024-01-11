Anello con tanzanite e agata bianca . Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con tanzanite e agata bianca . Copyright: gioiellis.com

The new life of Villa Milano

The tradition of Milanese jewelry is renewed. One of the great brands of the Lombard city, Villa Milano, has long since updated its proposals thanks to the push of the fifth generation of the family who are custodians of the historic Maison. Rings with large colored stones, Victorian style earrings, but also large bracelets inspired by the architecture of the city Cathedral, not far from the jewelery shop, are the work of the sisters Alice and Francesca Villa. The style remains imaginative, but with Milanese sobriety, which is typical of Villa Milano. A jewelry store that, until recently, was famous above all for the infinite variety of cufflinks. Now, however, the generational nouvelle vague has also opened up other paths.

Alice Villa
Alice Villa. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Villa Milano is one of the oldest jewelery Maisons in the city, founded in 1876 by Benvenuto Villa, goldsmith, sculptor and alchemist. The history of jewelery records the creations of jewels and sculptures present at the great universal exhibitions of the time, winning, in 1889, the gold medal at the Paris exhibition thanks to a decomposable sculpture in the shape of a silver cube. Now the jewelry store, which is based in via San Carpoforo, in the Brera district, is experiencing a second youth.

Orecchini con morganite briolette e perle. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Earrings with briolette morganite and pearls. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale in oro e argento brunito ispirato a un motivo architettonico del Duomo di Milano. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelet in gold and burnished silver inspired by an architectural motif of the Milan Cathedral. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Il retro dell'anello in agata e tanzanite
The back of the agate and tanzanite ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con rubellite e micro mosaico con zaffiri
Ring with rubellite and micro mosaic with sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Capucine Huguet. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Previous Story

The nature of jewels according to Capucine H

Latest from Showroom