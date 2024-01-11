Nature transformed into high jewellery: Capucine H is the name of a small French Maison that wants to use its creations to defend the environment. And not in words: Capucine Huguet travels to remote places, in contact with scientific researchers, to testify to her closeness to the problems associated with climate change. And this interest is reflected in her work. For example, the 78° North brooch refers to the latitude of Longyearbyen, the village where Capucine stayed during her trip to Svalbard in Northern Norway in 2019, while she studied the glaciers of the North Pole. This is why her first collection is called Wahlenbergbreen mementos, inspired by a trip to the Arctic together with a group of scientists. Another collection is called Téthys, the name of a micro plankton that lives in the oceans.

Jewelery is therefore an exercise in style, but also in environmental awareness. Her creations, for example, are made in artisan workshops in Paris, from recycled gold and silver. And the diamonds are recovered from other jewelry or are ethically mined. The same goes for precious and semi-precious stones. The designer is also precocious: she founded her brand in 2018 at just 23 years old after a Master of Jewelery Design at the Central Saint Martins School in London. Previously, she studied for four years at the Haute Ecole de Joaillerie de Paris, where she learned the basics of the craft and after her internships at Maisons such as Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.