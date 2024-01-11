Capucine Huguet. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Capucine Huguet. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The nature of jewels according to Capucine H

Nature transformed into high jewellery: Capucine H is the name of a small French Maison that wants to use its creations to defend the environment. And not in words: Capucine Huguet travels to remote places, in contact with scientific researchers, to testify to her closeness to the problems associated with climate change. And this interest is reflected in her work. For example, the 78° North brooch refers to the latitude of Longyearbyen, the village where Capucine stayed during her trip to Svalbard in Northern Norway in 2019, while she studied the glaciers of the North Pole. This is why her first collection is called Wahlenbergbreen mementos, inspired by a trip to the Arctic together with a group of scientists. Another collection is called Téthys, the name of a micro plankton that lives in the oceans.

Spilla in oro con citrino, argento, zaffiri gialli e orange. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gold brooch with citrine, silver, yellow and orange sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Jewelery is therefore an exercise in style, but also in environmental awareness. Her creations, for example, are made in artisan workshops in Paris, from recycled gold and silver. And the diamonds are recovered from other jewelry or are ethically mined. The same goes for precious and semi-precious stones. The designer is also precocious: she founded her brand in 2018 at just 23 years old after a Master of Jewelery Design at the Central Saint Martins School in London. Previously, she studied for four years at the Haute Ecole de Joaillerie de Paris, where she learned the basics of the craft and after her internships at Maisons such as Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Spilla in oro bianco, con topazio di 100 carati taglio custom. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Brooch in white gold, with 100 carat custom cut topaz. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello a due dita Broken Snowflake in argento riciclato
Broken Snowflake two-finger ring in recycled silver
Spilla 78° North in oro riciclato, argento, quarzo, tormalina, spinello, zaffiri, diamanti
78° North brooch in recycled gold, silver, quartz, tourmaline, spinel, sapphires, diamonds
Capucine H, anello in oro 18 carati, zirconi, granati, diamanti cognac
Capucine H, 18k gold ring, zircons, garnets, cognac diamonds
Anello Ivy Queen in oro bianco 18 carati riciclato, perla grigia, spinello e 34 diamanti riciclati
Ivy Queen ring in recycled 18k white gold, gray pearl, spinel and 34 recycled diamonds

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Babs Art Gallery Milano, Jewelry Week 2019
Previous Story

The date of the Milan Jewelry Week has been set

Anello con tanzanite e agata bianca . Copyright: gioiellis.com
Next Story

The new life of Villa Milano

Latest from alta gioielleria