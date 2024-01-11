Countdown to the new edition of Vicenzaoro January. A special edition, given that the fair dedicated to jewelery turns 70. The event organized by Ieg is scheduled from Friday 19th to Tuesday 23rd January at the Vicenza Fair, together with T.Gold (machines for goldsmithing) and VO Vintage, the event open to the public dedicated to watchmaking and at the vintage jewelry store (January 19-22). As in previous editions, the program includes appointments, workshops and interventions by experts. The complete program can be found here.

And, as always, Trendvision Jewelery + Forecasting, an independent IEG observatory directed by Paola De Luca, which explores sector trends. This year Trendvision will be accompanied by Mariella Milani, Rai journalist, Lucia Silvestri, Creative Director Bulgari, Alessia Crivelli, director of the Maison of the same name and founder of Mani Intelligenti Foundation, and Amedeo Scognamiglio, one of the two founders of Faraone Mennella and Amedeo’s Jewelry.



Also scheduled is a talk on the creativity of jewelery with Assogemme, the creative director Olga Corsini. Jewelery and business will be at the center of an event with Isabella Traglio, Executive Board Member and Head of R&D Vhernier, Claudia D’Arpizio, Bain & Co., Stellene Volandes, Editor in Chief Town & Country, Randi Udell, London Jewelers, Corinne Dauger , consultant and academic. Milanese goldsmith art is the focus of the Gem Talks organized in collaboration with IGI, the Italian Gemological Institute. Also in the field are narrative skills to be used in the jewelery sector with the Retail Talks of Federpreziosi Confcommercio, in particular in the sale of diamonds.



The Goldsmiths’ Club and Intesa Sanpaolo’s Studies and Research Department will also present for this edition a photograph of the Italian goldsmith sector, with numbers and analyses. What is now inevitable in any event is not missing: a reflection on the sustainability of the sector. Responsible practices are at the center of the seminars organized by Cibjo, the International Jewelery Confederation, in collaboration with entities such as the Watch & Jewelery Initiative 2030, World Gold Council and Platinum Guild International, with the participation of luxury experts such as Kering and Cartier. Sharing of good practices and partnerships in the name of traceability in the foreground with the multinational group Fine Euro BV and the technology company Everledger.



Also scheduled in Vicenzaoro is the Jewelry Technology Forum, in collaboration with Legor Group (21 January) with the participation of teachers, researchers and international experts in the fields of metallurgy, gems, new jewelery technologies and certifications. Blockchain as a weapon against counterfeiting will instead be the theme of the event in collaboration with the digital agency Art&sofT.