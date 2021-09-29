









In India, flower garlands play an important role in every holiday: Hindu deities are always decorated with fragrant wreaths and leaves. In Italy, however, garlands are often found in the collections of Pasquale Bruni. The new precious garlands of the Maison of Valenza find their place in the Goddess Garden collection, presented last year and now renewed with new pieces of high jewelery. In short, women as goddesses to be adorned: which female person doesn’t like this idea? Of course, wearing one of the proposed necklaces is like getting on a pedestal and attracting everyone’s attention.



The flower of the genus Plumeria is used in Pasquale Bruni’s wreaths, which includes plants such as frangipani found in hot countries (such as in India), with fragrant flowers used to compose garlands. In the case of the Goddess Garden collection, however, the petals are made in and with a pavé of diamonds and precious stones, such as rubies, emeralds, blue and pink sapphires. And, in the case of the necklace, a cushion-cut rubellite of 47.24 carats is added.The necklace also has another peculiarity: it is heart-shaped, perhaps to emphasize the link between love and jewelry. The necklace is available both with a garland made up exclusively of precious petals of precious stones, and in a version that uses a red velvet ribbon for the back of the jewel. Additionally, Goddess Garden features earrings and a bracelet.