









The Empreinte name is an icon of the Louis Vuitton brand. Indicates a collection of bags but also of jewelry. Empreinte was born almost 20 years ago, in 2004, but now the artistic director for jewelry and watches, Francesca Amfitheatrof, has expanded the collection. The design is inspired by the imprint of the rivets used on traditional trunks, which has been engraved on the jewels in 18-karat yellow, white or pink gold. In the wake of the now meanstream vision, jewels are for both men and women. Like the other creations of the Maison that is part of the LVMH group, the jewels bear the initials LV, designed by Georges Vuitton in 1896, in addition to the classic perforated Monogram flowers.



The flower with four petals, for example, is clearly visible on medallions and bracelets. The collection includes a long sautoir necklace that easily transforms into a multi-strand bracelet or overlapping necklaces. There are also shaped hoop earrings and a single rose gold diamond earring that can be worn alone or together.

















