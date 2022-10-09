Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Collezione Essenziali

Essentials and fluids with PdPaola

in vetrina




The PdPaola brand, Catalan, but now present in many European countries, considers one of its most successful collections, Essential, as the one that represents the line of jewels for everyone and to be worn every day. Discreet jewelry, in the sense of not being too flashy. The Essential line is made of silver in the natural color or with 18-karat gold plating and with the addition of cubic zirconia. They are rather classic rings, necklaces and bracelets, with the addition of some micro earrings to wear with others, piercing style.

Gioielli della linea Essenziali indossati
Gioielli della linea Essenziali indossati

There is not much else to add, except that PdPaola has extended the collection with some new pieces, to update the catalog, which with the occasion also adds a touch of gender fluid, in deference to fashion. Prices are very low, generally under 100 euros, except for a tennis-style bracelet or the Crown ring. In conclusion: they are jewels with an affordable price to wear without problems and with any combination, in short.

Anello in argento placcato oro e cubic zirconia
Anello in argento placcato oro e cubic zirconia

Anello in argento placcato oro e cubic zirconia
Anello in argento e cubic zirconia
Catena in argento placcato oro
Catena in argento placcato oro
Bracciale in argento placcato
Bracciale in argento placcato
Gioielli della linea Essenziali, indossati
Gioielli della linea Essenziali, indossati
PdPaola, indossato
PdPaola, indossato

Collezione Essenziali
Collezione Essenziali







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Go to Top