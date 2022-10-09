









The PdPaola brand, Catalan, but now present in many European countries, considers one of its most successful collections, Essential, as the one that represents the line of jewels for everyone and to be worn every day. Discreet jewelry, in the sense of not being too flashy. The Essential line is made of silver in the natural color or with 18-karat gold plating and with the addition of cubic zirconia. They are rather classic rings, necklaces and bracelets, with the addition of some micro earrings to wear with others, piercing style.



There is not much else to add, except that PdPaola has extended the collection with some new pieces, to update the catalog, which with the occasion also adds a touch of gender fluid, in deference to fashion. Prices are very low, generally under 100 euros, except for a tennis-style bracelet or the Crown ring. In conclusion: they are jewels with an affordable price to wear without problems and with any combination, in short.

















