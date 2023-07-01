Louis Vuitton high jewelry in the Deep Time

Lines that evoke art deco atmospheres are a feature of Louis Vuitton jewelry. And even the new high jewelery collection of the Maison, called Deep Time, remains faithful to its aesthetic key. This is the fifth creative season for the Louis Vuitton brand by Francesca Amfitheatrof, artistic director of watches and jewelery for the French brand. And it was probably very demanding, given that Deep Time also involved an equally long and profound work: it is Louis Vuitton’s largest high jewelery collection to date, with over 170 unique pieces, divided into 16 themes, with 95 of these gathered in the first chapter. A great commitment also with regard to the gems used which, given the breadth of the collection, are represented in all shades and origins around the world.

The evolution of the Earth, understood as the history of the planet, divided into geological eras lasting millions of years, is also the theme of the different lines of the collection, including geographical, philosophical and mythological references. Gondwana, for example, is dedicated to an exceptional seven-strand platinum necklace, with as many Colombian emeralds: in the center there is a 4.51-carat stone with a particularly saturated color. The strands of the emeralds are enriched with 259 diamonds. The necklace also comes with earrings and a ring.

The name of the necklace, Gondwana, refers to the super continent that millions of years ago gave birth to the current conformation of Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa and Australia. And the threads of the necklace allude to the circular movement of the Earth, which has the V at its center that marks the Vuitton jewelry collections. Rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets which, after all, were made with gems created in the depths of the Earth many geological eras ago, in deep time.