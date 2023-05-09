The new Blue Moon Petit Jolie by Pasquale Bruni

The flower of the Ton Joli line, from which the Petit Joli collection was born in 2020, is also the symbol of Pasquale Bruni. For years, the high jewelery Maison has been using the stylized flower with five lobes to create appreciated jewelery lines that are renewed with colors and shades. But flowers are also a link with the world of women and nature, a concept that designer Eugenia Bruni is particularly fond of. For 2023, the Maison has thus decided to introduce a new shade, which takes the name of Blue Moon.



Among other things, the phenomenon of the blue moon is described by astronomers as a peculiar coincidence, when the satellite of the Earth appears in its entirety for the thirteenth time during a year (instead of 12). For this reason the term blue moon also indicates a rare and surprising event. As is the case with the nuance of the new Petit Jolie jewels, obtained from the simultaneous encounter between lapis lazuli and white agate, which is composed in a blue without borders. A color, by the way, that is perfect for the new season.